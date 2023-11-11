Greg Chalmers will hit the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Chalmers at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Chalmers Odds to Win: +50000

Greg Chalmers Insights

Chalmers has finished below par four times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Chalmers has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Chalmers has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Chalmers has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 59 -4 283 0 5 0 0 $73,747

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Chalmers placed 65th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Chalmers made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Chalmers finished 65th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Chalmers has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,346 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Chalmers' Last Time Out

Chalmers was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was poor, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Chalmers shot better than just 12% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Chalmers carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chalmers recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Chalmers carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that last competition, Chalmers had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Chalmers finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, five.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chalmers had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

