The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will see Greg Koch as part of the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards

Greg Koch Insights

Koch has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Koch has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Koch has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Koch has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 68 +8 296 0 1 0 0 $42,000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Koch finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Koch missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Koch has played in the past year (7,400 yards) is 572 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of +2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Koch's Last Time Out

Koch finished in the 11th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.42-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Koch was better than 65% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Koch did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Koch recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Koch recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent outing, Koch carded a bogey or worse on nine of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Koch ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 1.3.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Koch finished without one.

