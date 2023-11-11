Harrison Endycott will be at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at the par-71, 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Endycott has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Endycott's average finish has been 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Endycott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -6 280 0 10 0 0 $489,473

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Endycott last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 10th.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Endycott has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,316 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott finished in the second percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Endycott shot better than 42% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Endycott fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Endycott had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

Endycott's two birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that most recent competition, Endycott had a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Endycott finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Endycott finished without one.

