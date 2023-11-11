Harry Higgs will play from November 9-11 in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking on a par-71, 6,828-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Higgs at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Higgs Odds to Win: +25000

Harry Higgs Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Higgs has shot under par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Higgs has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Higgs has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Higgs finished 68th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -8 279 0 11 0 1 $638,032

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Higgs' previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been second.

Higgs has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Higgs last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Higgs has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,324 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 20 holes.

Higgs shot better than just 1% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Higgs did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Higgs did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Higgs' five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

In that last competition, Higgs' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, four).

Higgs ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Higgs recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.8).

