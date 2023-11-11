From November 9-11, Hou Yu-Sang will hit the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Yu-Sang at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Yu-Sang Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hou Yu-Sang Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Yu-Sang has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding five bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last 15 rounds.

Yu-Sang has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Yu-Sang has had an average finish of 46th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Yu-Sang has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 45 -1 271 0 5 0 0 $59,518

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Yu-Sang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,501 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Yu-Sang's Last Time Out

Yu-Sang was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 41st percentile.

Yu-Sang was better than 50% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Yu-Sang shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Yu-Sang recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.7).

Yu-Sang's two birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Yu-Sang had a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Yu-Sang finished The Ascendant LPGA recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Yu-Sang recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

