Hye-jin Choi will compete at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Choi at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Choi has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Choi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Choi has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

Choi has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Choi has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -4 283 0 20 1 2 $716,801

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Choi has played in the past year has been 241 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which placed her in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

Choi shot better than 60% of the field at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Choi recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Choi did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

Choi recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

At that last tournament, Choi's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Choi finished the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Choi finished without one.

