When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake McCabe light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

McCabe has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 26 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 10/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-1 10/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 7-4 10/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Home W 6-5 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.