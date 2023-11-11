Should you bet on James Hamblin to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin 2022-23 stats and insights

Hamblin did not score in 10 games last season.

Hamblin produced no points on the power play last season.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Kraken secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

