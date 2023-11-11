Jason Dufner will play at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished better than par 11 times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Dufner has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 43 -5 281 0 13 0 0 $524,671

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Dufner played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Dufner will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,322 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner finished in the eighth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Dufner was better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Dufner shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Dufner carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Dufner's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average of 7.1.

At that most recent competition, Dufner had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Dufner ended the World Wide Technology Championship recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Dufner finished without one.

