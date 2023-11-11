When the New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jean-Gabriel Pageau light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Pageau has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

