Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals face off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. There are prop bets for Pageau available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:38 per game on the ice, is -5.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through 12 games this season.

Pageau has registered a point in a game four times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pageau has an assist in four of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pageau has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 4 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

