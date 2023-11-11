Jeff Overton will hit the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,828-yard course with $6,500,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Overton Odds to Win: +50000

Jeff Overton Insights

Over his last nine rounds, he has not finished any of them without a bogey or under par.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Overton has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last nine rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Overton has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,828 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Overton has played in the past year (7,505 yards) is 677 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Overton's Last Time Out

Overton was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.40 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which landed him in the second percentile among all competitors.

Overton shot better than just 8% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Overton failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Overton carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Overton carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last competition, Overton had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Overton finished the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Overton had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

