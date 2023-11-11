Should you wager on Jeff Skinner to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Skinner has scored one goal on the power play.

Skinner averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:46 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 15:36 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 2 2 0 17:35 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:09 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 14:10 Home W 3-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

