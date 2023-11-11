Jeff Skinner and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Skinner's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jeff Skinner vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:22 on the ice per game.

Skinner has scored a goal in six of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 14 games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 14 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skinner's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skinner Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 3 13 Points 3 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

