Jim Herman is in the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Herman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Herman Odds to Win: +75000

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished under par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Herman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Herman has had an average finish of 74th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Herman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 74th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 59 -1 283 0 10 0 0 $318,421

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Herman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,302 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.3-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 0 percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Herman shot better than only 29% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Herman carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Herman recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Herman carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last tournament, Herman's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Herman ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Herman underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

