The field at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will feature Jimmy Walker. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $6,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,828-yard course from November 9-11.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Walker has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Walker's average finish has been 37th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 37th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -6 278 0 11 0 0 $1M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Walker has played in the past year has been 465 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Walker was better than only 29% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Walker carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Walker recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Walker's three birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

In that last tournament, Walker had a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Walker ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Walker had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

