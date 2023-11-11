Will Joel Farabee score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (two shots).

Farabee has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:47 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 13:44 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:47 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:23 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:23 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:35 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

