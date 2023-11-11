The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Farabee's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joel Farabee vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:11 per game on the ice, is +8.

Farabee has a goal in six of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Farabee has a point in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Farabee has an assist in four of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 3 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

