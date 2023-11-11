Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 11?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Tavares light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- Tavares has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Tavares has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|16:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
