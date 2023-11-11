The Toronto Maple Leafs, with John Tavares, take the ice Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tavares' props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

John Tavares vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Tavares has a goal in six of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tavares has a point in 10 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

Tavares has an assist in five of 14 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Tavares has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Tavares having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

