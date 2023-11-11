Held from November 9-11, Jonas Blixt will compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Looking to place a wager on Blixt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Blixt Odds to Win: +30000

Jonas Blixt Insights

Blixt has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Blixt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Blixt has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Blixt has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 50 -4 283 0 5 0 0 $240,543

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Blixt last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Blixt has played in the past year has been 539 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Blixt's Last Time Out

Blixt shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

Blixt was better than just 1% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.31 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Blixt carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Blixt carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.9).

Blixt had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Blixt's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Blixt finished the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged five on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Blixt underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

