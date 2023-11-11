Jonathan Byrd will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11, looking to conquer the par-71, 6,828-yard course with $6,500,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Byrd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Byrd Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Byrd has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 35 -8 278 0 5 0 0 $292,343

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Byrd has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Byrd finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Byrd has played in the past year has been 492 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the ninth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Byrd was better than 74% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Byrd did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Byrd had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Byrd's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average (7.1).

At that last competition, Byrd had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Byrd finished the World Wide Technology Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Byrd finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.