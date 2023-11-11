The Calgary Flames, including Jonathan Huberdeau, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Considering a bet on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -13).

In two of 13 games this season, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 13 games this season, Huberdeau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Huberdeau has an assist in four of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Huberdeau hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 2 7 Points 3 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

