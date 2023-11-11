On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jordan Greenway going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

Greenway has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:55 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:48 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 3-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

