Will Jordan Greenway Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jordan Greenway going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Greenway stats and insights
- Greenway has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Greenway has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Greenway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
