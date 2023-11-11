The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to win their matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-3.5) Under (62) Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Jayhawks have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Kansas has an ATS record of 2-2.

There have been five Jayhawks games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

Kansas games this season have posted an average total of 59.1, which is 2.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders have gone 3-5-0 ATS this year.

Texas Tech is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Red Raiders games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Texas Tech games this season have averaged an over/under of 56.6 points, 5.4 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayhawks vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 34.9 27.3 41.8 24.4 26.3 31.0 Texas Tech 30.6 25.7 35.2 27.0 24.8 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.