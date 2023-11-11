Kelly Tan is set to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Tan at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Tan Odds to Win: +75000

Kelly Tan Insights

Tan has finished under par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Tan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five events, Tan has had an average finish of 65th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Tan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 65 +4 272 0 4 0 0 $20,099

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Tan last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Tan has played in the past year has been 173 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 17th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Tan was better than only 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.44 strokes).

Tan recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Tan recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.5).

Tan's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent tournament, Tan's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Tan finished the Maybank Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Tan recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.3).

