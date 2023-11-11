Kevin Chappell enters play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Chappell at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Chappell Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kevin Chappell Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Chappell has finished below par 10 times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Chappell has had an average finish of 45th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Chappell has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 32 -8 278 0 8 0 0 $343,819

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Chappell last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Chappell has played in the past year (7,325 yards) is 497 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Chappell's Last Time Out

Chappell was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was poor, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Chappell shot better than 66% of the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Chappell fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chappell recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Chappell recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that most recent outing, Chappell's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, four).

Chappell ended the Sanderson Farms Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (five) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chappell recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

