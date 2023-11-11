Kevin Roy is in the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking on a par-71, 6,828-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Roy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Kevin Roy Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Roy has finished under par five times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Roy has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Roy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -8 277 0 7 0 0 $285,879

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Roy missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 504 yards shorter than the average course Roy has played in the past year (7,332).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the second percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

Roy was better than 74% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Roy fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Roy had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Roy's four birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

In that last outing, Roy's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Roy ended the World Wide Technology Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Roy fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

