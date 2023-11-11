The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will include Kevin Stadler in the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Stadler at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Stadler Odds to Win: +100000

Kevin Stadler Insights

Stadler has finished under par once and scored two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Stadler has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 54 -3 285 0 1 0 0 $8,968

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Stadler fell short of the cut line in each of his last three trips to this event.

Stadler missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Stadler will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,397 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Stadler's Last Time Out

Stadler was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Stadler shot better than just 21% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Stadler failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Stadler did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Stadler's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent outing, Stadler's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Stadler ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Stadler recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

