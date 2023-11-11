The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda features Kevin Tway. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse is $6,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Tway at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

+15000

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished under par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Tway has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Tway has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 42 -7 278 0 13 0 0 $739,458

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Tway placed 40th in his only finish.

Tway has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Tway missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Tway has played in the past year has been 475 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.9 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which placed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

Tway shot better than 74% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.49.

Tway recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Tway recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Tway carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that most recent outing, Tway posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Tway finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

