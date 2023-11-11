Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 11?
Will Kyle Okposo light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Okposo stats and insights
- Okposo is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Okposo has no points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|11:57
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
