Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal when the New York Islanders square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

Palmieri has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Palmieri has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Palmieri averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

