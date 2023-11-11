Kyle Palmieri will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals play on Saturday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Palmieri in the Islanders-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:42 per game on the ice, is -3.

In three of 12 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palmieri has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Palmieri hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 4 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

