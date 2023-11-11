Kyle Stanley will compete from November 9-11 in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking on a par-71, 6,828-yard course.

Looking to bet on Stanley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Stanley Odds to Win: +75000

Kyle Stanley Insights

Stanley has finished better than par three times and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stanley has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Stanley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 62 +2 287 0 3 0 0 $45,347

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Stanley finished 65th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2020).

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 488 yards shorter than the average course Stanley has played in the past year (7,316).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stanley's Last Time Out

Stanley was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Stanley was better than just 1% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Stanley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Stanley carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Stanley did not record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship. The tournament average was 5.4.

In that last outing, Stanley's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Stanley ended the Fortinet Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Stanley carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

