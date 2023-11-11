From November 9-11, Kyle Westmoreland will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Westmoreland at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Westmoreland has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Westmoreland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Westmoreland has had an average finish of 51st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Westmoreland has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -4 282 0 8 0 0 $262,042

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Westmoreland did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Westmoreland will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,326 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the second percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Westmoreland was better than 42% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Westmoreland recorded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Westmoreland had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Westmoreland's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

At that most recent competition, Westmoreland posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Westmoreland finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.7.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Westmoreland had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.