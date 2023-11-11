Will Leon Draisaitl find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Draisaitl stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.