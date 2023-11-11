Leon Draisaitl will be among those in action Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Draisaitl available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in four of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Draisaitl has a point in eight games this year (out of 12), including multiple points five times.

Draisaitl has an assist in six of 12 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Draisaitl's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 4 15 Points 6 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.