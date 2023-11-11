Lindy Duncan is in the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Duncan at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards

Lindy Duncan Insights

Duncan has finished better than par 10 times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 17 rounds played.

Over her last 17 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five events, Duncan has had an average finish of 53rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 50 -2 269 0 9 1 1 $204,687

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Duncan last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

The courses that Duncan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,541 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which placed her in the 62nd percentile among all competitors.

Duncan shot better than only 8% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Duncan fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Duncan had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Duncan carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Duncan posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Duncan finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Duncan had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

