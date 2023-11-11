The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Louie Belpedio light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Belpedio stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Belpedio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Belpedio has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

