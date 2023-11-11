The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Louie Belpedio light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Belpedio stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Belpedio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Belpedio has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.