Will Louie Belpedio Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 11?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Louie Belpedio light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Belpedio stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Belpedio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Belpedio has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.