Marina Alex will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. The par-70 course spans 6,353 yards and the purse available is $3,250,000.00.

Marina Alex will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. She's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to win the tournament this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Alex Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Marina Alex Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Alex has shot better than par on six occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Alex has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Alex has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Alex has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -1 270 0 14 0 0 $274,309

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Alex finished 48th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

The courses that Alex has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,548 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Alex's Last Time Out

Alex finished in the 56th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was strong, putting her in the 80th percentile of the field.

Alex shot better than 72% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Alex carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Alex had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.7).

Alex's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last outing, Alex's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Alex ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Alex outperformed the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

