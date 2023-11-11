Will Mark Giordano Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 11?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Giordano light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Giordano stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Giordano scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Giordano has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 26 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Giordano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.