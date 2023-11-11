How to Watch the Marquette vs. Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on FloHoops.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini's 75.3 points per game last year were 17.1 more points than the 58.2 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- When Illinois gave up fewer than 65 points last season, it went 16-1.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded just 0.2 fewer points per game (65) than the Fighting Illini gave up (65.2).
- When Marquette put up more than 65.2 points last season, it went 14-1.
- The Golden Eagles made 38.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Fighting Illini shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UT Martin
|W 84-51
|Al McGuire Center
|11/11/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|11/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Al McGuire Center
