Martin Trainer will hit the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 up for grabs.

He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to win the tournament this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Trainer Odds to Win: +20000

Martin Trainer Insights

Trainer has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Trainer has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Trainer has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Trainer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 41 -7 280 0 9 0 0 $369,670

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Trainer fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Trainer played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 525 yards shorter than the average course Trainer has played in the past year (7,353).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Trainer shot better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Trainer fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Trainer recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Trainer's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average (7.1).

At that last outing, Trainer carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Trainer finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Trainer underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

