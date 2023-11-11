Should you wager on Mathew Barzal to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barzal stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Barzal has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.