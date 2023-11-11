The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Barzal are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mathew Barzal vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Barzal has a goal in two of 12 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Barzal has a point in eight of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Barzal has an assist in seven of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Barzal goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

