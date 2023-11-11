Will Matt Martin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Matt Martin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Martin stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Martin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Martin has no points on the power play.
- Martin's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
