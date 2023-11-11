The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will include Matthias Schwab as part of the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matthias Schwab Insights

Schwab has finished better than par eight times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Schwab has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Schwab has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Schwab has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 51 -3 281 0 12 0 1 $569,235

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Schwab placed 51st in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Schwab missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Schwab has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,286 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Schwab shot better than 91% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Schwab did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Schwab had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Schwab's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

At that most recent outing, Schwab had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Schwab ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schwab finished without one.

