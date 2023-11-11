Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a wager on Domi in the Maple Leafs-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Max Domi vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi has averaged 13:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Through 14 games this year, Domi has yet to score a goal.

Domi has a point in six of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Domi has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Domi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Domi Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 3 7 Points 1 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.