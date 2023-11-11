Max McGreevy heads into the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on McGreevy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +22500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, McGreevy has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, McGreevy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, McGreevy has had an average finish of 41st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, McGreevy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 47 -5 281 0 8 0 0 $211,048

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

McGreevy has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

McGreevy finished eighth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 468 yards shorter than the average course McGreevy has played in the past year (7,296).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

McGreevy shot better than just 29% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

McGreevy recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, McGreevy did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

McGreevy's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that last outing, McGreevy's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at four).

McGreevy ended the World Wide Technology Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but McGreevy finished without one.

