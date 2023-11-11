Michael Gligic is set for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course (par-71) in Southampton, Bermuda from November 9-11. The purse is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Gligic at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Gligic Odds to Win: +40000

Michael Gligic Insights

Gligic has finished better than par four times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Gligic's average finish has been 65th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Gligic has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 58 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $89,877

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Gligic has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

Gligic has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Gligic played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Courses that Gligic has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,332 yards, 504 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic was good on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

Gligic shot better than just 1% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Gligic recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gligic carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Gligic's two birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that last outing, Gligic's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, four).

Gligic finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gligic underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

